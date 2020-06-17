

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has serious injuries after a daylight shooting in Burlington.

It happened on Woodview Road, which is in the vicinity of New Street and Walkers Line.

Police say that two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot following the shooting.

Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place while police investigate.

“Expect an ongoing heavy police presence,” Halton Regional Police said in a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.