One person has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s East Bayfront neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Dockside Drive and Queen’s Quay East area just before 4 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with stab wounds. They were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the stabbing took place in the vicinity of George Brown’s Waterfront Campus, but in a statement released Thursday afternoon, the college said the incident took place “off-campus.”

“We are aware of a stabbing incident of a member of the public off-campus and outside of the GBC community. The victim was brought to our Waterfront campus for assistance,” the statement read.

“We have taken immediate action to coordinate with the appropriate authorities, ensuring that the victim received the necessary assistance and care they required. EMS and the police are currently onsite, and we have been informed that there is no immediate danger to our campus community.”

The suspect is described by police as a Black female in her 20s, wearing a brown shirt and black shorts.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.