One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

Officers responded to the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

A victim was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital. Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person from the area with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said three suspects were spotted feeling the scene in a grey/silver sedan. There were no immediate descriptions of the individual suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.