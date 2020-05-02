One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Tower Drive, west of Warden Avenue, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police said officers located the victim with serious injuries. He has been taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

Police said they are looking for two suspects. One suspect fled on foot while the other fled in a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.