One person seriously injured in Scarborough shooting
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, February 27, 2022 7:47PM EST
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
It happened Sunday evening in the area of Kingston Road and Faircroft Boulevard, east of McCowan Road.
Police said officers arrived at the scene and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
He has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
No suspect information has been released.