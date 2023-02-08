One person seriously injured in Scarborough shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting near Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2023 6:30PM EST
Toronto police say one person has been shot in Scarborough.
The shooting occurred in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive, north of Danforth Avenue, shortly after 5 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot in the leg. According to Toronto paramedics, a male victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released suspect information.