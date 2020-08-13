One person seriously injured in shooting in Lawrence Heights
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 7:58PM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Lawrence Heights Thursday evening.
It happened near Amaranth Court and Flemington Road, west of Allen Road, shortly after 7 p.m.
Toronto police say they received reports of someone lying on the ground after getting shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim with serious injuries.
Toronto paramedics say one person was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition while another individual is being assessed at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time, but police say there were reports of a man running away through backyards.
More to come.