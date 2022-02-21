One person seriously injured in stabbing at Trinity Bellwoods Park
Published Monday, February 21, 2022 9:57AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 21, 2022 9:58AM EST
One person is in serious condition in hospital and a man is in custody after a stabbing incident at Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park on Monday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to the picnic area of the park at 8:57 a.m. for a report of a man attacking two other people.
They arrived to find a victim suffering multiple stab and slash wounds.
Paramedics said the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
A short time later, police said they took one man into custody in the area.