One person is in serious condition in hospital and a man is in custody after a stabbing incident at Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park on Monday morning.



Toronto police say they were called to the picnic area of the park at 8:57 a.m. for a report of a man attacking two other people.



They arrived to find a victim suffering multiple stab and slash wounds.



Paramedics said the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.



A short time later, police said they took one man into custody in the area.