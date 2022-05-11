One person was shot and another was sprayed with an unknown substance near a mall in St. Catharines on Wednesday morning, local police say.

A Niagara Regional Police spokesperson said officers were called to Fairview Mall, in the area of Geneva Street and North Service Road, around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

One person suffered at least one gunshot wound while a second person was sprayed with an unknown substance.

Police said they were looking for several suspects who are on the run.

