One person shot, another sprayed in face at mall in St. Catharines
Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 11, 2022 1:06PM EDT
One person was shot and another was sprayed with an unknown substance near a mall in St. Catharines on Wednesday morning, local police say.
A Niagara Regional Police spokesperson said officers were called to Fairview Mall, in the area of Geneva Street and North Service Road, around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
One person suffered at least one gunshot wound while a second person was sprayed with an unknown substance.
Police said they were looking for several suspects who are on the run.
