

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One person was shot near Moss Park on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets at around 10 p.m. after gunfire was heard nearby.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

A male suspect was taken into custody by police at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.