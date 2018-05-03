

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that one person was stabbed after a fight between 10 to 15 people near a North York high school on Thursday afternoon.

The fight broke out at around 3:20 p.m. near Etienne Brule Secondary School, which is in the York Mills Road and Leslie Street area.

Police say that the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.