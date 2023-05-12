One person stabbed in downtown Toronto
One person has been rushed to hospital after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto.
It happened near Victoria and Dundas streets just before 2 p.m.
The severity of the victim’s injuries are not immediately clear.
Police say that they have received varying descriptions of a possible suspect so far and are currently on scene investigating.
