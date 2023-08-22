A man sustained multiple stab wounds on Tuesday morning after he was attacked while pushing a baby stroller down a residential street in Oshawa, a witness told CP24.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the area Dalhousie Crescent and Niagara Drive, located near Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road, for reports of a stabbing.

Police said one victim was found at the scene with stab wounds and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment.

A witness said that he was in his backyard with his dogs at around 10:30 a.m. when he heard screaming coming from the street.

“I came out. I (saw) some old man walking with a baby and the screams seemed like they were coming from him so I started walking towards him,” the witness, who identified himself as Gary, told CP24.

“As soon as I (saw) him collapse, I ran. I noticed hat there was blood everywhere. He was bleeding. So I took my shirt off and I applied pressure to the wounds I had seen but there was a lot more than I actually knew was there.”

He said the victim suffered stab wounds to his neck, chest, and face.

“I stayed with him until the ambulance came,” he added.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition but said one suspect is now in custody. Investigators have not confirmed if the suspect and victim knew one another.

The name and age of the man in custody have not been released and police have not said what charges he is facing.

Police are expected to provide more details about the incident later this afternoon.