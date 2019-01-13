One person suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Vaughan
Police are investigating a serious crash in Vaughan.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 6:59AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 13, 2019 7:08AM EST
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Vaughan overnight.
The crash took place near Highway 7 and Jane Street early Sunday.
Police confirmed that one person suffered critical injuries and others sustained minor injuries following the two-vehicle crash.
York Regional Police’s major collision unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
The area was closed for several hours for the investigation.