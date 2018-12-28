

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has been taken into custody after a male was found dead inside a Caledon home on Thursday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the deceased individual was located at a residential property on King Street at around 7:25 p.m.

They say that a 20-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene, though charges have not yet been laid against that individual.

According to Const. Iryna Nebogatova, police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of the male but have not formally classified it as a homicide at this time.

Nebogatova said that a post mortem examination will be conducted today to determine the cause of death.