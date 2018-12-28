One person taken into custody after man found dead in Caledon
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 2:16PM EST
One person has been taken into custody after a male was found dead inside a Caledon home on Thursday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say that the deceased individual was located at a residential property on King Street at around 7:25 p.m.
They say that a 20-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene, though charges have not yet been laid against that individual.
According to Const. Iryna Nebogatova, police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of the male but have not formally classified it as a homicide at this time.
Nebogatova said that a post mortem examination will be conducted today to determine the cause of death.