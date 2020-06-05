CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
One person taken into custody after stabbing at home in Mississauga
Police cruisers are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation on Bendigo Circle in Mississauga. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 5:32AM EDT
A man was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition after an overnight stabbing at a home in Mississauga.
It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at an address on Bendigo Circle, which is in the vicinity of Copenhagen and Derry roads.
Police say that one person has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.
An investigation remains ongoing.