

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 30s has been critically injured after being stabbed at a Scarborough park Saturday night.

It happened in the area of Morningside and Ellesmere roads just after 8:15 p.m.

Police say they received reports of a man running around the park chasing people with a knife.

When officers arrived, they located the victim with a stab wound.

He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

Police say one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident, and a knife was recovered.

Police are investigating.