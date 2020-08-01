One person taken into custody after stabbing at Scarborough park
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020 8:57PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 1, 2020 9:01PM EDT
A man in his 30s has been critically injured after being stabbed at a Scarborough park Saturday night.
It happened in the area of Morningside and Ellesmere roads just after 8:15 p.m.
Police say they received reports of a man running around the park chasing people with a knife.
When officers arrived, they located the victim with a stab wound.
He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
Police say one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident, and a knife was recovered.
Police are investigating.