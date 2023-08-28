Toronto police say they’ve taken one person into custody and are investigating a suspicious package at Union Station.

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, police say they were called to the station at around 2:40 p.m., and that a portion of the station is being kept clear as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police say their emergency disposal unit is on scene, and that Front Street is closed to eastbound traffic at York Street due to the investigation.

So far, TTC service has not been affected, however GO Transit says that the Great Hall is temporarily unavailable. Riders that need to access the station are asked to use the doors to the York and Bay Concourses.