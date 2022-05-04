One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Markham Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened on Highway 404 near Highway 407 just after 3 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident began after two vehicles collided on the highway. Images from Chopper 24 show a car and a truck appear to have been involved in a rear-end crash.

Following the collision, an occupant of one of the vehicles got out and was then struck by another vehicle, Schmidt said.

The person were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police have closed Highway 404 in both directions between Steeles Avenue and Highway 7.

"I don't have a timeline on the closures but obviously major delays in the area as a result of this incident and resulting closure," Schmidt said.