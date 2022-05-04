One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Markham Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened on Highway 404 near Highway 407 just after 3 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident began after two vehicles collided on the highway. Images from Chopper 24 show a car and a truck appear to have been involved in a rear-end crash.

Following the collision, an occupant of one of the vehicles got out and was then struck by another vehicle, Schmidt said.

Highway 404 crash

The person were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police have closed Highway 404 in both directions between Steeles Avenue and Highway 7.

"I don't have a timeline on the closures but obviously major delays in the area as a result of this incident and resulting closure," Schmidt said.