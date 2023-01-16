One person taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Flemingdon Park
Published Monday, January 16, 2023 1:46PM EST
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a high school is under a hold-and-secure order following a shooting in the Flemingdon Park area.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard for reports of a shooting shortly after 1 p.m.
Police said the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.
Marc Garneau Collegiate is currently under a hold-and-secure order because of the shooting, though police say the shooting itself did not occur on school property.
Police are advising caution in the area as they search for a suspect.
There is no suspect description available so far.