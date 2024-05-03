One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a dump truck collided with a bridge in Parkdale Friday morning.

It happened at Queen and Dufferin streets around 7 a.m.

Police said the load was up high as the truck tried to drive under the bridge and collided with it.

One person was assessed and transported to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said some wires on the bridge were damaged and a structural engineer is on scene to assess the damage to the bridge itself.

The southbound lanes of Dufferin Street have been shut down at Queen Street to allow for the cleanup. They’re expected to remain closed until around noon.