One person taken to hospital after head-on crash in North York
Published Sunday, March 12, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2023 3:15PM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the drivers of two vehicles got into a head-in collision in North York.
The crash happened on Sunday at around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
Paramedics also assessed five others.
Roads in the immediate area were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.