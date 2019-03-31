

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in The Junction Sunday.

Firefighters were called to 256 Anette Street, in the area of Dundas and Keele streets, just before noon. They arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

One man was found suffering from smoke inhalation at the scene. Toronto paramedic Service said he was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto Fire managed to stamp out the fire by around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.