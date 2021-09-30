One person taken to hospital after motorcycle, car collides in midtown Toronto
Published Thursday, September 30, 2021 10:42PM EDT
One person was seriously injured in a collision in midtown Toronto Thursday evening.
Police say a motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West just after 9:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact them at 416-808-1900.