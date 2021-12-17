One person taken to hospital after shooting in Junction Triangle
Published Friday, December 17, 2021 3:51PM EST
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.
Toronto police say they received calls about the sound of gunshots and someone lying on the ground in the area of Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue on Friday afternoon.
When officers arrived, they located one person with serious gunshot injuries.
Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital, and there is no immediate word on their condition.
No suspect information has been released.