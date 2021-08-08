One person was seriously wounded in a shooting in Mississauga Sunday evening.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Hurontario Street and World Drive, just north of Highway 401.

Peel police say officers located arrived at the scene and located two victims.

A female victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics say.

A second person was assessed on the scene but was not taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

No suspect information has been released by police.