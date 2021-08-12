One person taken to hospital after shooting in Oshawa
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
A shooting in Oshawa Thursday evening sent one person to hospital, Durham police say.
It happened on Chevron Prince Path, in the area of Britannia Avenue West and Simcoe Street North, just before 8 p.m.
Police say one person was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. There is no immediate word on their condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.