One person was hospitalized after a stabbing at Square One mall in Mississauga Saturday evening, Peel police say.

Officers were called to the mall in the area of City Centre Drive and Robert Speck Parkway just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say two males were involved in an altercation, and one of them was stabbed.

He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No detailed suspect description has been released, but police say he was wearing a cream jacket with fur on the collar and blue jeans.