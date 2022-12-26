One person has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Toronto police say it happened at an apartment building in the Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road area at around 2:30 p.m.

Officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed in the area and located a victim upon arrival who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police initially said the extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown, however they’ve since said that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown and no further information about the victim has been released.

Police say they are investigating the incident, however no suspect information is available at this time.

Toronto Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact police.