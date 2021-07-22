One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in North York
A collision forced the closure of Highway 400 southbound lanes near Finch Avenue. (MTO)
Share:
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 9:26PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in North York.
The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the highway near Finch Avenue Thursday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
All southbound lanes of the highway at Finch Avenue are closed due to the crash.