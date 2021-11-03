One person has been taken to hospital following a two-alarm fire in the Alexandra Park area.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex at 73 Augusta Square, in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m. for an active fire.

Crews arrived to find a fire on a balcony, with lots of smoke. One person was subsequently transported to hospital with an unknown injury, Toronto police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they assessed two people at the scene, but their injuries appeared minor.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.