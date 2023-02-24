One person taken to hospital after Weston stabbing
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Weston area overnight.
At around 12:30 a.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue for reports of a stabbing.
One person was subsequently transported to hospital with serious injuries by paramedics.
There is no information about suspects and nobody is in custody, police said.