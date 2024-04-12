One person taken to hospital following downtown Toronto stabbing
Published Friday, April 12, 2024 5:51PM EDT
One person has been stabbed in downtown Toronto, police say.
Officers received a call for a stabbing in the area of Bay Street and Dundas Street East at 5:23 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived, police located an individual with a stab wound. The victim has been taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.
Police have no information about the suspect.