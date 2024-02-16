One person taken to hospital following stabbing at Square One mall
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo from Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
Published Friday, February 16, 2024 5:56PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 16, 2024 6:28PM EST
One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing at a mall in Mississauga Friday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say they received a call from paid duty officers at Square One just after 5 p.m. for a stabbing.
The incident appeared to have begun as a large fight inside the mall, police say.
There is no immediate word on the extent of the person’s injuries or current condition.
Police say four to five people were arrested.