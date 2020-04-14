

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after an early-morning fire at a Brampton home.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at a residence on Tanvalley Drive sometime early Tueaday morning. Reports from the scene suggest that firefighters rescued two children from the roof.

Paramedics tell CP24 that they assessed two individuals at the scene, however only one needed to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.