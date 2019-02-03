One person taken to trauma centre after Mississauga shooting
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. (CP24/Tom Podolec)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 11:40PM EST
One person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting Mississauga.
It happened at around 11 p.m. near Acorn Place, in the area of Hurontario Street and Highway 403.
Peel Regional Police said one person was transported to a trauma centre.
There is no information about possible suspects so far.