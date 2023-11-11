Investigators are on scene following a multiple-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

Police say the crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of the Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Avenue.

Four patients were assessed on scene. Two were transported to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Another was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators say there are bales of hay covering the highway. The Gardiner Expressway eastbound, as well as the Kipling on-ramp to the Gardiner, are closed while officers are on scene.