One person treated for critical injuries after Uxbridge collision involving a motorcycle, police say
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Share:
Published Monday, October 3, 2022 2:47PM EDT
One person is being treated for critical injuries following a collision involving a motorcycle and a van north of Uxbridge, police say.
It happened near Davis Drive and Concession Road 6.
Durham Regional Police say that Eastbound and Westbound traffic in the area will be closed while they investigate the “serious collision.”
More to come.