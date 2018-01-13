

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire at a community housing building in Lawrence Heights on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a low-rise TCHC building on Edengarth Court near Flemington Road at around 9:15 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that the initial calls they received were for a kitchen fire, however by the time crews arrived on scene heavy smoke was coming from the home’s upstairs windows.

Toronto Fire says that crews were able to knock down the blaze by about 9:30 a.m.

At the height of the fire, a total of nine fire trucks were on scene.