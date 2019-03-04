

The Canadian Press





CALEDON, Ont. - Officials in Caledon, Ont., say one person is missing after a fire broke out at a local flight school.

The municipality issued a statement saying the blaze at the Brampton Flying Club, located near the boundary between Caledon and Brampton, Ont., began when an aircraft inside a hanger caught fire.

The town says crews found the plane engulfed in flames when they arrived and were soon battling a larger fire as the blaze spread to the rest of the building.

Provincial police, who have closed roads around the club, say the fire began after 10 a.m. Monday.

Caledon officials say one person is currently unaccounted for as crews continue to work on the fire.

They did not provide details on who was missing.