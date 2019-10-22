

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been found without vital signs and two other people have been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting on a highway in Mississauga.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the northbound Highway 410 ramp to Derry Road for reports of a shooting at around 9:48 p.m.

Three victims were found inside a vehicle at the scene – two men and a woman.

One of the men was found without vital signs, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said. The other two victims were both rushed to trauma centres with critical injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said it was not immediately clear where the shots had come from.

There is a heavy police resence and some road closures are in effect in the area as officers investigate.