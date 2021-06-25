One person walks into Mississauga fire station after being stabbed, taken to hospital
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 7:50PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Mississauga Friday evening.
Peel paramedics say they were called to a fire station on Goreway Drive, north of Derry Road East, before 7 p.m.
A man walked into the station and reported that he had been stabbed, paramedics say.
He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The exact location of the stabbing is unknown.