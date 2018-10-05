

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital without vital signs after a fire broke out in Mississauga on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Fifth Line West, south of Dundas Street West at about 11:45 a.m. for a report of a fire in a home.

Peel Region Paramedics said one adult patient was taken to a local hospital without vital signs.

Firefighters called the blaze a "major house fire" with a "heavy smoke and fire load."

It was put out around 12:40 p.m.

Police said Fifth Line was closed between Haygate Crescent and Danube Court to allow for an investigation.