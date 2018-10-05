One person without vital signs after fire in Mississauga: paramedics
Emergency crews are seen on Fifth Line West in Mississauga after a fire broke out nearby. (Peel Paramedics)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 12:42PM EDT
One person was rushed to hospital without vital signs after a fire broke out in Mississauga on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Fifth Line West, south of Dundas Street West at about 11:45 a.m. for a report of a fire in a home.
Peel Region Paramedics said one adult patient was taken to a local hospital without vital signs.
Firefighters called the blaze a "major house fire" with a "heavy smoke and fire load."
It was put out around 12:40 p.m.
Police said Fifth Line was closed between Haygate Crescent and Danube Court to allow for an investigation.