One person was found without vital signs and a number of firefighters suffered smoke inhalation after a major fire broke out in a home in Scarborough early on Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Scarborough Golf Club and Kingston roads at 3:39 a.m. for reports of a fire in the basement of a home.

The blaze eventually reached three alarms, prompting a major response.

Police said one person was found without vital signs and a number of firefighters suffered smoke inhalation.

All firefighters were later released from hospital.

TFS Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted calling the blaze “very difficult and tragic.”

Our @Toronto_Fire crews are operating at a very difficult and tragic fire scene on Scarborough Golf Club road. I extend deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this terrible fire. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 25, 2021

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter residents and the fire is now out.

Fire officials say they plan to brief the media on the fire at 8 a.m.