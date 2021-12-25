One person without vital signs, firefighters injured in 3-alarm blaze in Scarborough
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
Published Saturday, December 25, 2021 7:07AM EST
One person was found without vital signs and a number of firefighters suffered smoke inhalation after a major fire broke out in a home in Scarborough early on Saturday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to Scarborough Golf Club and Kingston roads at 3:39 a.m. for reports of a fire in the basement of a home.
The blaze eventually reached three alarms, prompting a major response.
Police said one person was found without vital signs and a number of firefighters suffered smoke inhalation.
All firefighters were later released from hospital.
TFS Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted calling the blaze “very difficult and tragic.”
A TTC bus was brought in to shelter residents and the fire is now out.
Fire officials say they plan to brief the media on the fire at 8 a.m.