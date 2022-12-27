One police officer has been critically injured in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Ed Sanchuk said officers were called to Indian Road at Concession 14 Walpole at around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, officers were met with gunfire, Sanchuk said.

At least one of the officers was shot and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police are now looking for a male and female suspect who fled the scene.

No descriptions have been released.

More to come...