One police officer critically injured in shooting near Hagersville, Ont.
OPP cruiser blocks the road as officers investigate a shooting near Hagersville, Ont.
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2022 5:10PM EST
One police officer has been critically injured in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Ed Sanchuk said officers were called to Indian Road at Concession 14 Walpole at around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle.
When they arrived, officers were met with gunfire, Sanchuk said.
At least one of the officers was shot and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, he said.
Police are now looking for a male and female suspect who fled the scene.
No descriptions have been released.
More to come...