One rushed to hospital in critical condition after crash in North Toronto
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 7:13PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 9, 2018 7:14PM EST
One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in North Toronto.
The collision occurred near Lawrence Avenue East and Ronan Avenue.
Police say one person was taken to hospital for treatment and their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Lawrence Avenue is closed in both directions at the intersection and it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.