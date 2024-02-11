One sent to hospital with serious injuries following collision
Published Sunday, February 11, 2024 6:23PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 11, 2024 6:50PM EST
Police are responding to a collision where a vehicle reportedly drove into a house in Scarborough.
Police say that the collision happened at 5:30 p.m. in the Bellamy Road N and Cedar Brae Boulevard area.
The driver remained on scene and has since been transported to hospital with serious injuries, police say.
Police say to expect delays in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 11, 2024
Bellamy Rd N & Cedar Brae Blvd
5:30 pm
- reports of a vehicle into a house
- police responding
- driver remained o/s
- unknown injuries
- expect delays in the area#GO319341
^sc