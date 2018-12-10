

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a fire at a building in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to a residence at 540 Church Street, near Wellesley Street, shortly after 3 p.m. for a reported fire.

When crews arrived on scene, smoke was spotted coming from a balcony of an apartment above a pizza shop.

Four adults were able to escape from the building on their own and one person was rescued by firefighters.

Paramedics say one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries are believed to be serious.

The fire was knocked down a short time later but crews remained at the scene to manage hot spots.

Wellesley Street was closed in both directions at the intersection but all lanes of have since reopened.

Police have not said what may have caused the fire.