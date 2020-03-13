One seriously injured, another in custody after stabbing in Scarborough
Police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough that sent one man to hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 8:52PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 10:04PM EDT
A man has serious injuries and another is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough Friday evening.
It happened in the area of Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue East.
When emergency crews arrived, the victim was located with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.
Police say a person has been arrested and a sword was recovered.
Police are investigating.