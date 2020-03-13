

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has serious injuries and another is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough Friday evening.

It happened in the area of Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue East.

When emergency crews arrived, the victim was located with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

Police say a person has been arrested and a sword was recovered.

Police are investigating.