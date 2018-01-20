

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One snowmobiler is recovering in hospital and another is missing after their snowmobiles fell through ice on Sturgeon Lake in the Kawarthas on Saturday night.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said emergency crews were called to the lake after 7 p.m. for a report of two snowmobiles that had reportedly fallen through ice approximately 100 metres from the shoreline.

One snowmobiler was rescued by bystanders and relayed to paramedics in serious condition.

Leon says the other snowmobiler, a male, was not located.

Firefighters in insulated suits are searching for him. At least one helicopter is on scene assisting in lighting the scene.